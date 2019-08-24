Contrasting of Verastem Inc. (VSTM) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Both Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.52 N/A -1.26 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 9.48 N/A -1.33 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Risk & Volatility

Verastem Inc. is 191.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.91. From a competition point of view, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.61 beta which is 39.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Verastem Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 548.15% for Verastem Inc. with average price target of $8.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 47% of Verastem Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Verastem Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 51.2% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Verastem Inc. has stronger performance than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.