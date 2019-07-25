Contrasting of Verastem Inc. (VSTM) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Both Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 3.44 N/A -1.16 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 133 3.97 N/A 8.02 17.24

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.83 beta indicates that Verastem Inc. is 183.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

Verastem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Verastem Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73

The consensus target price of Verastem Inc. is $8.75, with potential upside of 562.88%. Competitively the consensus target price of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is $170.82, which is potential 25.43% upside. Based on the results given earlier, Verastem Inc. is looking more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Verastem Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.6% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Verastem Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58%

For the past year Verastem Inc. had bearish trend while Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Verastem Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.