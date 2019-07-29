Contrasting of Verastem Inc. (VSTM) and Its Competitors

As Biotechnology company, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Verastem Inc. has 59.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Verastem Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Verastem Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80.00% -40.80% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Verastem Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Verastem Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.86 2.66 2.85

With consensus target price of $8.75, Verastem Inc. has a potential upside of 495.24%. The competitors have a potential upside of 133.05%. Based on the data given earlier the research analysts’ opionion is that Verastem Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Verastem Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. -22.61% -35.02% -50.32% -72.05% -70.1% -54.17% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Verastem Inc. has -54.17% weaker performance while Verastem Inc.’s rivals have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Verastem Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 and a Quick Ratio of 7.6. Competitively, Verastem Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Verastem Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Verastem Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Verastem Inc. has a beta of 2.83 and its 183.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Verastem Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Verastem Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.