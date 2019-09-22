Contrasting of Verastem Inc. (VSTM) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 2 4.58 N/A -1.26 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Verastem Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Verastem Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 0.00% -80% -40.8% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Risk and Volatility

Verastem Inc. has a 2.91 beta, while its volatility is 191.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.94 beta and it is 94.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

7.6 and 7.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. Its rival Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.3 respectively. Verastem Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Verastem Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Verastem Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Verastem Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 275.94%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47% of Verastem Inc. shares and 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.4% of Verastem Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Verastem Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.