Contrasting of Verastem Inc. (VSTM) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Both Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verastem Inc. 1 -0.33 63.08M -1.26 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 0.00 59.51M -0.55 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Verastem Inc. and Compugen Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Verastem Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verastem Inc. 4,871,418,642.37% -80% -40.8% Compugen Ltd. 1,480,863,982.48% -83.4% -60.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.91 beta means Verastem Inc.’s volatility is 191.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Compugen Ltd. has a 2.62 beta which is 162.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Verastem Inc. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, Compugen Ltd. has 5.1 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Verastem Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Verastem Inc. and Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 47% and 24.3% respectively. About 0.4% of Verastem Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Compugen Ltd. has 12% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Verastem Inc. 13.64% 6.38% -28.23% -53.42% -80.05% -55.36% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Verastem Inc. has -55.36% weaker performance while Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Verastem Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Compugen Ltd.

Verastem, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The companyÂ’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. The companyÂ’s duvelisib is in Phase 3 randomized and two-arm trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as completed the Phase 2 study for the treatment of patients with refractory indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company has license agreement with Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; The Scripps Research Institute; and Pfizer, Inc. Verastem, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.