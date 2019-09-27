Contrasting of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Since Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 26 0.00 47.93M -0.42 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 0.00 22.62M -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Veracyte Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 187,372,947.62% -23.4% -14.7% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1,865,105,540.90% -31.7% -27.4%

Risk and Volatility

Veracyte Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.97 beta. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s -0.34 beta is the reason why it is 134.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Veracyte Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. On the competitive side is, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Veracyte Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is $2, which is potential 60.00% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has stronger performance than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Veracyte Inc. beats Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.