Contrasting of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)

As Biotechnology companies, Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 22 11.87 N/A -0.42 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 153.11 N/A -2.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Veracyte Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Veracyte Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Its competitor Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.7. Veracyte Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Veracyte Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Veracyte Inc. is $23, with potential downside of -20.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Veracyte Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 72.7% respectively. Insiders held 0.5% of Veracyte Inc. shares. Comparatively, 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has 95.63% stronger performance while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -8.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats Scholar Rock Holding Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.