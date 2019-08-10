Contrasting of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REXN) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 24 12.59 N/A -0.42 0.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -5.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -132% -86.6%

Volatility & Risk

Veracyte Inc.’s 0.97 beta indicates that its volatility is 3.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.79 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

6.3 and 6.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. Its rival Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Veracyte Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The average target price of Veracyte Inc. is $23, with potential downside of -11.98%. Competitively the average target price of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, which is potential 20.00% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Veracyte Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Veracyte Inc. and Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.7% and 12.4%. About 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.39% -3.67% -17.95% -32.26% -69.2% -54.12%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has 125.52% stronger performance while Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.12% weaker performance.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.