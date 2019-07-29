Contrasting of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and Its Competitors

As Biotechnology company, Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Veracyte Inc. has 85.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.5% of Veracyte Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Veracyte Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.40% -14.70% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Veracyte Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. N/A 23 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Veracyte Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.86 2.66 2.85

With consensus price target of $23, Veracyte Inc. has a potential downside of -20.99%. The potential upside of the competitors is 133.05%. Based on the results shown earlier, Veracyte Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Veracyte Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has stronger performance than Veracyte Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veracyte Inc. are 6.3 and 6.1. Competitively, Veracyte Inc.’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Veracyte Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veracyte Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Veracyte Inc. is 7.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.93. Competitively, Veracyte Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Veracyte Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.