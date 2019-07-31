Contrasting of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

Since Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 24 12.15 N/A -0.42 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 10.53 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Veracyte Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Risk & Volatility

Veracyte Inc.’s 0.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Dermira Inc. has beta of 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Veracyte Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dermira Inc. are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. Dermira Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Veracyte Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

$23 is Veracyte Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -22.32%. Meanwhile, Dermira Inc.’s average price target is $18.88, while its potential upside is 116.27%. The information presented earlier suggests that Dermira Inc. looks more robust than Veracyte Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Veracyte Inc. and Dermira Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.5% and 78.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Dermira Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. 4.28% -0.12% 34.48% 69.96% 276.88% 95.63% Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39%

For the past year Veracyte Inc. has stronger performance than Dermira Inc.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats Dermira Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.