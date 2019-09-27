Contrasting of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

As Biotechnology companies, Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veracyte Inc. 26 0.00 47.93M -0.42 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 11 0.00 8.43M -2.19 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veracyte Inc. 187,372,947.62% -23.4% -14.7% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 76,151,761.52% -170.2% -52%

Volatility and Risk

Veracyte Inc. is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.97. From a competition point of view, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 2.35 beta which is 135.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Veracyte Inc. is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.1. The Current Ratio of rival Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Veracyte Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.7% of Veracyte Inc. shares and 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Veracyte Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

Summary

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.