Contrasting of Veoneer Inc. (VNE) and Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

We will be comparing the differences between Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) and Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Auto Parts industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer Inc. 23 0.97 N/A -4.12 0.00 Lydall Inc. 23 0.46 N/A 1.64 14.36

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Veoneer Inc. and Lydall Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) and Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer Inc. 0.00% -20.6% -14.4% Lydall Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 3.4%

Liquidity

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Veoneer Inc. and Lydall Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lydall Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$28 is Veoneer Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 56.69%. On the other hand, Lydall Inc.’s potential upside is 117.98% and its consensus price target is $48. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Lydall Inc. seems more appealing than Veoneer Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 47.5% of Veoneer Inc. shares and 90.3% of Lydall Inc. shares. Veoneer Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 2.2% are Lydall Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veoneer Inc. 1.17% 8.49% -17.5% -38.43% -63.22% -23% Lydall Inc. 15.23% 15.86% 7.27% -10.33% -48.25% 16.2%

For the past year Veoneer Inc. has -23% weaker performance while Lydall Inc. has 16.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Lydall Inc. beats Veoneer Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Veoneer, Inc.(NYSE:VNE.WI) operates independently of Autoliv, Inc. as of June 29, 2018.

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals, and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, mats, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers non-woven felt media and filter bags for industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal/Acoustical Metals segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist to reduce powertrain and road noise. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, rear muffler, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. The Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segment offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive and truck markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.