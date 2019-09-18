Contrasting of Veoneer Inc. (VNE) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Veoneer Inc. (NYSE:VNE) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Veoneer Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.02% of all Auto Parts’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Veoneer Inc. has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 4.53% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Veoneer Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer Inc. 0.00% -20.60% -14.40% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Veoneer Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer Inc. N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Veoneer Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.20 1.64 2.47

Veoneer Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $26, suggesting a potential upside of 47.31%. The competitors have a potential upside of 40.50%. Given Veoneer Inc.’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veoneer Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Veoneer Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veoneer Inc. 1.17% 8.49% -17.5% -38.43% -63.22% -23% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Veoneer Inc. has -23.00% weaker performance while Veoneer Inc.’s competitors have 56.42% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Veoneer Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Veoneer Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.86 and has 1.22 Quick Ratio. Veoneer Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veoneer Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Veoneer Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. The company is based in Stockholm, Sweden. Veoneer, Inc.(NYSE:VNE.WI) operates independently of Autoliv, Inc. as of June 29, 2018.