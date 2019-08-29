Contrasting of Ventas Inc. (VTR) and Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

As REIT – Healthcare Facilities companies, Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) and Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas Inc. 66 7.38 N/A 1.06 63.42 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 38 15.89 N/A 0.22 183.44

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ventas Inc. and Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Ventas Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Ventas Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ventas Inc. and Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 0.00% 1.5% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.31 beta means Ventas Inc.’s volatility is 69.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated on the other hand, has 0.73 beta which makes it 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ventas Inc. and Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas Inc. 0 6 0 2.00 Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

The average price target of Ventas Inc. is $66.64, with potential downside of -9.48%. Competitively Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a consensus price target of $39, with potential downside of -9.34%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated seems more appealing than Ventas Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ventas Inc. and Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 89.3% and 91.82% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of Ventas Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ventas Inc. -0.87% -0.91% 10.09% 5.34% 21.42% 14.85% Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated -0.32% 4.05% 13.23% 26.82% 38.91% 42.53%

For the past year Ventas Inc. has weaker performance than Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated beats Ventas Inc.

Ventas, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in investment, management, financing, and leasing of properties in the healthcare industry. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States and Canada. The firm primarily invests in healthcare-related facilities including hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, senior housing facilities, medical office buildings, and other healthcare related facilities. Ventas, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in Irvine, California; Louisville, Kentucky; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Dallas, Texas.