Contrasting of Vedanta Limited (VEDL) and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Since Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) and Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta Limited 9 0.00 N/A 0.77 11.28 Pretium Resources Inc. 10 4.76 N/A 0.26 41.85

Table 1 demonstrates Vedanta Limited and Pretium Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pretium Resources Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Vedanta Limited. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Vedanta Limited has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pretium Resources Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta Limited 0.00% 6.3% 2.1% Pretium Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vedanta Limited and Pretium Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vedanta Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Pretium Resources Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Pretium Resources Inc. has an average target price of $20.13, with potential upside of 80.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vedanta Limited and Pretium Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.6% and 71.24% respectively. Insiders held 2.68% of Vedanta Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.93% of Pretium Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vedanta Limited -8.87% -13.74% -7.42% -21.91% -32.48% -24.35% Pretium Resources Inc. -6.15% 10.5% 47.68% 41.15% 31.71% 28.28%

For the past year Vedanta Limited has -24.35% weaker performance while Pretium Resources Inc. has 28.28% stronger performance.

Summary

Pretium Resources Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Vedanta Limited.

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants. In addition, it engages in the mechanization of coal handling facilities; and upgradation of general cargo berth for handling coal at the outer harbor of Vishakapatnam Port on the east coast of India. The company was formerly known as Sesa Sterlite Limited and changed its name to Vedanta Limited in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India. Vedanta Limited is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc.

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia. Pretium Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.