Contrasting of Vedanta Limited (VEDL) and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

Both Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) are each other’s competitor in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 1 84.50 N/A -0.24 0.00

Demonstrates Vedanta Limited and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vedanta Limited and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta Limited 0.00% -2.1% -0.7% Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.32 shows that Vedanta Limited is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s beta is 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vedanta Limited is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Vedanta Limited and Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vedanta Limited 1 0 0 1.00 Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 3.8% of Vedanta Limited shares and 2.3% of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. shares. 2.68% are Vedanta Limited’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 28.25% are Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vedanta Limited 0.66% -13.91% 6.43% -18.97% -46.6% -21.14% Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. -1.36% -13.82% -25.03% -29.27% -50.35% -9.67%

For the past year Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has weaker performance than Vedanta Limited

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. beats Vedanta Limited.

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants. In addition, it engages in the mechanization of coal handling facilities; and upgradation of general cargo berth for handling coal at the outer harbor of Vishakapatnam Port on the east coast of India. The company was formerly known as Sesa Sterlite Limited and changed its name to Vedanta Limited in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India. Vedanta Limited is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc.