Contrasting of Vedanta Limited (VEDL) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

Since Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) and General Moly Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta Limited 10 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 General Moly Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vedanta Limited and General Moly Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vedanta Limited and General Moly Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta Limited 0.00% -2.1% -0.7% General Moly Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -3.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.32 shows that Vedanta Limited is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. General Moly Inc. on the other hand, has 1.17 beta which makes it 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vedanta Limited is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival General Moly Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Vedanta Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than General Moly Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Vedanta Limited and General Moly Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vedanta Limited 1 0 0 1.00 General Moly Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.8% of Vedanta Limited shares and 4.2% of General Moly Inc. shares. Vedanta Limited’s share owned by insiders are 2.68%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.7% of General Moly Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vedanta Limited 0.66% -13.91% 6.43% -18.97% -46.6% -21.14% General Moly Inc. 36.21% 30.86% 17.91% 37.56% -30.86% 23.05%

For the past year Vedanta Limited has -21.14% weaker performance while General Moly Inc. has 23.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Vedanta Limited beats General Moly Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Vedanta Limited, a diversified natural resources company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing minerals, and oil and gas in India. It produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The company also operates 600 megawatts of thermal coal based power facility in the State of Odisha; and 274 megawatts of wind power plants. In addition, it engages in the mechanization of coal handling facilities; and upgradation of general cargo berth for handling coal at the outer harbor of Vishakapatnam Port on the east coast of India. The company was formerly known as Sesa Sterlite Limited and changed its name to Vedanta Limited in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Mumbai, India. Vedanta Limited is a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Plc.