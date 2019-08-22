Contrasting of Vectrus Inc. (VEC) and Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC) and Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectrus Inc. 35 0.36 N/A 3.01 13.44 Fiverr International Ltd. 26 8.18 N/A -0.93 0.00

Demonstrates Vectrus Inc. and Fiverr International Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectrus Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 6.5% Fiverr International Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Vectrus Inc. and Fiverr International Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vectrus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fiverr International Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Fiverr International Ltd. has a consensus price target of $30, with potential upside of 26.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vectrus Inc. and Fiverr International Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89.3% and 12.6%. Insiders held roughly 2.1% of Vectrus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vectrus Inc. -2.81% 0.4% -0.88% 64.59% 29.62% 87.4% Fiverr International Ltd. -0.74% -7.64% 0% 0% 0% -36.34%

For the past year Vectrus Inc. had bullish trend while Fiverr International Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vectrus Inc. beats Fiverr International Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Vectrus, Inc. provides infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers infrastructure asset management services, such as civil engineering, infrastructure, operation and maintenance, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, air base maintenance and operation, communication, emergency, transportation, and life support services for U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management services, including care of supplies in storage, warehouse management and distribution, supply point distribution, and transportation support, as well as equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army and Marine Corps. In addition, it offers information technology and network communication services comprising sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems for the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.