Contrasting of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQU) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLSU)

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQU) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLSU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.04 284.46 Pensare Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 39.1% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. shares and 13.42% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. shares. About 0.29% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.33% 1.01% 3.69% 5.25% 0% 4.41% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 3.33% 2.36% 2.36% 4.33% 0% 2.84%

For the past year VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats Pensare Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 3 factors.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.