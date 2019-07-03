Contrasting of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC)

As Conglomerates companies, VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.04 284.46 DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 39.1% and 0% respectively. About 0.29% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.33% 1.01% 3.69% 5.25% 0% 4.41% DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.72%

For the past year VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.