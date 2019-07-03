Contrasting of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC)

As Conglomerates companies, VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQU) and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|284.46
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 39.1% and 0% respectively. About 0.29% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
|0.33%
|1.01%
|3.69%
|5.25%
|0%
|4.41%
|DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.72%
For the past year VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. has stronger performance than DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
Summary
VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.
