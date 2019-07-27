Contrasting of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (VTIQ) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|109.24
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. and Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 48.37% and 21.68% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 15.51% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.3%
|2.55%
|4.91%
|0%
|3.61%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|-0.47%
|0.57%
|3.43%
|4.46%
|0%
|2.23%
For the past year VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Trinity Merger Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats Trinity Merger Corp.
VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.
