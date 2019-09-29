Contrasting of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 0.00 58.32M -0.89 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.35 10.37M -1.95 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 9,459,854,014.60% 0% 0% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 37,168,458.78% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$5 is VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 912.15%. Competitively the average price target of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is $37, which is potential 43.69% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, VBI Vaccines Inc. is looking more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares and 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. shares. VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share held by insiders are 12%. Comparatively, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 51.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. had bearish trend while Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.