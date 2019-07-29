Contrasting of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 20.29 N/A -0.89 0.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -8.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights VBI Vaccines Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -182.8% -165.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Tenax Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tenax Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

VBI Vaccines Inc. has an average price target of $5, and a 580.27% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares and 14.3% of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 4.73% are Tenax Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75% Tenax Therapeutics Inc. -11.26% -17.06% 19.32% -66.19% -77.21% 17.35%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tenax Therapeutics Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.