Contrasting of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Its Competitors

We are comparing VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and its peers on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

VBI Vaccines Inc. has 55.58% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its peers. 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have VBI Vaccines Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares VBI Vaccines Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for VBI Vaccines Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

With average target price of $5, VBI Vaccines Inc. has a potential upside of 424.93%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 131.90%. With higher possible upside potential for VBI Vaccines Inc.’s rivals, analysts think VBI Vaccines Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of VBI Vaccines Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. has weaker performance than VBI Vaccines Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

VBI Vaccines Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors VBI Vaccines Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.