Contrasting of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Both VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 20.45 N/A -0.89 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -353.2% -70.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of VBI Vaccines Inc. is $5, with potential upside of 575.04%. Meanwhile, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.88, while its potential upside is 12.14%. The data provided earlier shows that VBI Vaccines Inc. appears more favorable than Genocea Biosciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both VBI Vaccines Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.58% and 52.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. 1.48% -2.37% 13.81% 0.49% -35.22% 28.75% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.56% 2.55% 31.64% 6.47% -25.54% 152.44%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. has weaker performance than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.