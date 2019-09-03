Contrasting of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)

As Biotechnology companies, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 15.87 N/A -0.89 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates VBI Vaccines Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -212.1% -101.7%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average target price is $5, while its potential upside is 722.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 12% are VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. was more bearish than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.