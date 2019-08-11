Contrasting of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

As Biotechnology companies, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 18.33 N/A -0.89 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.86 0.00

Demonstrates VBI Vaccines Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -108.8% -97.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for VBI Vaccines Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eyenovia Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

VBI Vaccines Inc. has a consensus target price of $5, and a 653.35% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares and 8.1% of Eyenovia Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of Eyenovia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Eyenovia Inc. -0.93% -25.81% -46.02% -3.04% -46.83% 11.93%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. had bearish trend while Eyenovia Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Eyenovia Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.