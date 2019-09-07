Contrasting of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

As Biotechnology companies, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines Inc. 1 14.99 N/A -0.89 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of VBI Vaccines Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has VBI Vaccines Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Analyst Recommendations

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 771.23% upside potential and a consensus target price of $5. Competitively the average target price of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is $3, which is potential 467.21% upside. The results provided earlier shows that VBI Vaccines Inc. appears more favorable than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

VBI Vaccines Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.58% and 54.7%. About 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year VBI Vaccines Inc. was more bearish than Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

VBI Vaccines Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.