Contrasting of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.34 N/A -3.03 0.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 2 22.12 N/A -1.33 0.00

Demonstrates Vaxart Inc. and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -158.7%

Risk and Volatility

Vaxart Inc. has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Liquidity

Vaxart Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Vaxart Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.2% of Vaxart Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.1% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Vaxart Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.2%. Competitively, 51.2% are Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -1.66% -7.82% -74.62% -77.79% -82.23% -71.93%

For the past year Vaxart Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vaxart Inc.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment. It is also developing NAV5001, an Iodine-123 labeled single photon emission computed tomography imaging agent that is used as an aid in the diagnosis of Parkinsons disease and other movement disorders with potential use as a diagnostic aid in dementia; diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications; and therapeutic development programs, such as therapeutic applications of its Manocept platform, as well as various development programs and therapeutics. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has research and development agreements with University of California, San Diego. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.