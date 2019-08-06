Contrasting of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Both Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart Inc. 1 1.25 N/A -3.03 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 20 4.31 N/A -7.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Vaxart Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vaxart Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -139.4% -54.2% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Volatility & Risk

Vaxart Inc. has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.81 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vaxart Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Clovis Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Vaxart Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Vaxart Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Clovis Oncology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29 average target price and a 207.86% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vaxart Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.2% and 0%. Vaxart Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.2%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Clovis Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaxart Inc. -1.43% 1.08% -6.51% -64.97% -78.37% -63.3% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Clovis Oncology Inc. has weaker performance than Vaxart Inc.

Summary

Clovis Oncology Inc. beats Vaxart Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.