Contrasting of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 71.28 N/A -0.52 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Demonstrates Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Zosano Pharma Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Risk and Volatility

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a beta of -0.34 and its 134.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s 156.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.56 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Its competitor Zosano Pharma Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a consensus target price of $2.5, and a 110.08% upside potential. Zosano Pharma Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus target price and a 275.59% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Zosano Pharma Corporation seems more appealing than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has weaker performance than Zosano Pharma Corporation

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.