Contrasting of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 74.45 N/A -0.64 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Zafgen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -76.2% -56.2%

Volatility & Risk

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 123.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.23 beta. In other hand, Zafgen Inc. has beta of -0.46 which is 146.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 10.8 and 10.8. Competitively, Zafgen Inc. has 9.1 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Zafgen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The average price target of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is $2.5, with potential upside of 87.97%. On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 455.83% and its average price target is $6.67. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Zafgen Inc. is looking more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.3% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares and 89.4% of Zafgen Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Zafgen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74% Zafgen Inc. -1.14% -4.4% -40.95% -77.07% -60.33% -47.27%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Zafgen Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.