Contrasting of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)

We will be contrasting the differences between Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Marker Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 0.00 22.62M -0.52 0.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 25.67M -4.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1,864,183,286.63% -31.7% -27.4% Marker Therapeutics Inc. 481,613,508.44% -913.4% -765.1%

Volatility and Risk

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a beta of -0.34 and its 134.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc.’s 85.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.15 beta.

Liquidity

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Marker Therapeutics Inc. are 22.1 and 22.1 respectively. Marker Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Marker Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has an average target price of $2, and a 59.80% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Marker Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 35.3%. Insiders held roughly 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Marker Therapeutics Inc. has 13.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Marker Therapeutics Inc. -20.38% -42.87% -12.02% -16.64% -32.8% -16.94%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend while Marker Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Marker Therapeutics Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its cell therapy technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. The company is also advancing various peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including its Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In addition, it develops a proprietary DNA expression technology, known as PolyStart, to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.