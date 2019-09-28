Contrasting of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Both Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 0.00 22.62M -0.52 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 14 0.01 44.39M -3.87 0.00

Demonstrates Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and MacroGenics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1,864,183,286.63% -31.7% -27.4% MacroGenics Inc. 317,752,326.41% -57.7% -44.8%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.34 beta means Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s volatility is 134.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, MacroGenics Inc. is 130.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, MacroGenics Inc. has 6.5 and 6.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MacroGenics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and MacroGenics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 MacroGenics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a 60.00% upside potential and a consensus target price of $2. Competitively MacroGenics Inc. has a consensus target price of $27, with potential upside of 117.04%. Based on the results delivered earlier, MacroGenics Inc. is looking more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares and 95.8% of MacroGenics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of MacroGenics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% MacroGenics Inc. 4.81% -16.77% -14.24% 25.9% -28.01% 13.31%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has stronger performance than MacroGenics Inc.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 7 of the 11 factors MacroGenics Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.