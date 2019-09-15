Contrasting of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 76.67 N/A -0.52 0.00 Intrexon Corporation 6 7.71 N/A -3.93 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Intrexon Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Intrexon Corporation 0.00% -118.7% -64.8%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -0.34 shows that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 134.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Intrexon Corporation on the other hand, has 2.2 beta which makes it 120.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.3. On the competitive side is, Intrexon Corporation which has a 3.9 Current Ratio and a 3.6 Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intrexon Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Intrexon Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Intrexon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s consensus price target is $2.5, while its potential upside is 95.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Intrexon Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 80.1%. About 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Intrexon Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Intrexon Corporation -4.99% 5.97% 91.15% 3.77% -42.97% 22.17%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than Intrexon Corporation.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Intrexon Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics platform. It also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. The company serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer sectors. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with Ares Trading S.A.; ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; and others. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.