Contrasting of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

As Biotechnology businesses, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 65.49 N/A -0.52 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Risk and Volatility

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 134.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.34 beta. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are 8.3 and 8.3. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has an average target price of $2.5, and a 113.68% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.1% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares and 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 26.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. had bullish trend while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.