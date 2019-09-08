Contrasting of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 71.28 N/A -0.52 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Chiasma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Chiasma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -31.7% -27.4% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Risk and Volatility

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 134.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of -0.34. Chiasma Inc.’s 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Chiasma Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a 110.08% upside potential and an average price target of $2.5. Competitively Chiasma Inc. has an average price target of $11, with potential upside of 111.95%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Chiasma Inc. seems more appealing than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Chiasma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.1% and 76.5%. Insiders held 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -0.75% 1.54% 5.6% 2.33% -32.31% 36.08% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chiasma Inc.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Chiasma Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.