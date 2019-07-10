Contrasting of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Since Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 77.25 N/A -0.64 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3%

Risk & Volatility

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s current beta is -0.23 and it happens to be 123.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is 10.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 10.8. The Current Ratio of rival Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.6. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s upside potential is 81.16% at a $2.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 32.3% and 7.2%. About 26.6% of Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94%

For the past year Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has weaker performance than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.