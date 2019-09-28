Contrasting of Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) and Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) and Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT). The two are both Medical Appliances & Equipment companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varex Imaging Corporation 28 1.18 38.21M 0.30 105.97 Sintx Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 1.57M -1.20 0.00

Table 1 highlights Varex Imaging Corporation and Sintx Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varex Imaging Corporation 138,844,476.74% 2.9% 1.3% Sintx Technologies Inc. 85,465,432.77% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Varex Imaging Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Sintx Technologies Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Varex Imaging Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sintx Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Varex Imaging Corporation and Sintx Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Varex Imaging Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sintx Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Sintx Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average target price and a 50.00% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Varex Imaging Corporation and Sintx Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.5% and 5.8% respectively. Varex Imaging Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Sintx Technologies Inc. has 1.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Varex Imaging Corporation -2.6% 2.55% -2.27% 13.41% -14.4% 34.25% Sintx Technologies Inc. 0.38% -4.71% -63.91% -59.43% -84.04% -53.89%

For the past year Varex Imaging Corporation has 34.25% stronger performance while Sintx Technologies Inc. has -53.89% weaker performance.

Summary

Varex Imaging Corporation beats on 11 of the 12 factors Sintx Technologies Inc.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The company offers X-ray imaging components, such as tubes, digital flat panel detectors, and other image processing solutions, which are key components of X-ray imaging systems. Its components are used in medical imaging, as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. The company offers various medical imaging component products, including replacement X-ray tubes, OEM X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, software solutions, Claymount high voltage connections, Claymount AEC sensors, Claymount collimators, and Claymount bucky systems, as well as components for cardiac, computed tomography (CT), dental, mammography, and radiography and fluoroscopy systems. Its imaging component products for security and industrial imaging needs include linear accelerators, industrial X-ray tubes, detectors, Attila software, industrial CT scanning services, and Claymount high voltage connections. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.