Contrasting of Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Varex Imaging Corporation (NASDAQ:VREX) and its rivals on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Varex Imaging Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.93% of all Medical Appliances & Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Varex Imaging Corporation has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Varex Imaging Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varex Imaging Corporation 0.00% 2.90% 1.30% Industry Average 36.67% 53.39% 12.57%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Varex Imaging Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Varex Imaging Corporation N/A 31 105.97 Industry Average 39.41M 107.48M 182.14

Varex Imaging Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower P/E ratio Varex Imaging Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Varex Imaging Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Varex Imaging Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.88 2.84 2.79

$42 is the consensus target price of Varex Imaging Corporation, with a potential upside of 56.25%. As a group, Medical Appliances & Equipment companies have a potential upside of 77.73%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, Varex Imaging Corporation make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Varex Imaging Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Varex Imaging Corporation -2.6% 2.55% -2.27% 13.41% -14.4% 34.25% Industry Average 5.89% 10.54% 24.17% 32.65% 38.03% 46.73%

For the past year Varex Imaging Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Varex Imaging Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Varex Imaging Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 4.65 and has 3.94 Quick Ratio. Varex Imaging Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Varex Imaging Corporation.

Dividends

Varex Imaging Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Varex Imaging Corporation’s rivals beat Varex Imaging Corporation.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures medical X-ray tubes and image processing solutions. The company offers X-ray imaging components, such as tubes, digital flat panel detectors, and other image processing solutions, which are key components of X-ray imaging systems. Its components are used in medical imaging, as well as in industrial and security imaging applications. The company offers various medical imaging component products, including replacement X-ray tubes, OEM X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, software solutions, Claymount high voltage connections, Claymount AEC sensors, Claymount collimators, and Claymount bucky systems, as well as components for cardiac, computed tomography (CT), dental, mammography, and radiography and fluoroscopy systems. Its imaging component products for security and industrial imaging needs include linear accelerators, industrial X-ray tubes, detectors, Attila software, industrial CT scanning services, and Claymount high voltage connections. The company has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. Varex Imaging Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.