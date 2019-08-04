Contrasting of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Ophthotech Corporation (NASDAQ:OPHT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 3.88 N/A 0.39 31.68 Ophthotech Corporation 1 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation. Ophthotech Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 17.57% and an $18 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 65.14% of Ophthotech Corporation shares. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Ophthotech Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.