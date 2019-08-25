Contrasting of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.69 N/A 0.39 31.68 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74%

Risk & Volatility

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.35 beta. Competitively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.81 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.2. Meanwhile, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.4 while its Quick Ratio is 9.4. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 24.31% and an $18 average target price. Competitively Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $16.5, with potential upside of 1,427.78%. The data provided earlier shows that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.5% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.12% -74.36% -73.49% -65.41% -84.72% -61.67%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing ganaxolone, a small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat adults with refractory focal onset epileptic seizures; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of genetic orphan disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Fragile X Syndrome, an orphan indication. The company is also developing ganaxolone IV formulation to treat status epilepticus. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with NovaMedica, LLC; and license agreement with Purdue Neuroscience Company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.