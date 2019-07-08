Contrasting of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)

Both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 3.63 N/A 0.39 40.69 Cerus Corporation 6 11.39 N/A -0.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Risk and Volatility

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 52.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.48. Cerus Corporation on the other hand, has 1.44 beta which makes it 44.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.2. The Current Ratio of rival Cerus Corporation is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Cerus Corporation is $9, which is potential 67.91% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerus Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 68.9%. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.9% of Cerus Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.81% -8.16% -13.19% -32.84% -4.82% -38.81% Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Cerus Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cerus Corporation.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.