Contrasting of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17 3.83 N/A 0.39 31.68 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biofrontera AG Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $18, and a 20.00% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biofrontera AG has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 2.04%. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.04% of Biofrontera AG shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Biofrontera AG had bullish trend.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Biofrontera AG on 8 of the 9 factors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.