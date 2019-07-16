Contrasting of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

This is a contrast between Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 3.61 N/A 0.39 40.69 Advaxis Inc. 4 0.49 N/A -9.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5%

Risk and Volatility

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.48 and its 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Advaxis Inc.’s beta is 3.65 which is 265.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Advaxis Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Advaxis Inc. has an average price target of $0.4, with potential downside of -71.73%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 13.8% of Advaxis Inc. shares. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.81% -8.16% -13.19% -32.84% -4.82% -38.81% Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -38.81% weaker performance while Advaxis Inc. has 11.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Advaxis Inc.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.