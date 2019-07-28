Contrasting of Valley National Bancorp (VLY) and Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Both Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp 10 3.60 N/A 0.96 10.67 Tompkins Financial Corporation 79 4.28 N/A 5.39 14.43

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Valley National Bancorp and Tompkins Financial Corporation. Tompkins Financial Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Valley National Bancorp. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Valley National Bancorp’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Tompkins Financial Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Valley National Bancorp and Tompkins Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 0.00% 6.4% 0.6% Tompkins Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.3% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

Valley National Bancorp’s volatility measures that it’s 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.25 beta. Tompkins Financial Corporation’s 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.8 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Valley National Bancorp and Tompkins Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 61.6% and 50.9% respectively. 1.5% are Valley National Bancorp’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Tompkins Financial Corporation has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valley National Bancorp -2.11% 0.3% -3.87% 1.19% -20.39% 14.75% Tompkins Financial Corporation -1.59% 0.57% 0.48% 3.1% -1.93% 3.68%

For the past year Valley National Bancorp was more bullish than Tompkins Financial Corporation.

Summary

Tompkins Financial Corporation beats Valley National Bancorp on 9 of the 9 factors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan products comprise construction, residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans, credit card loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and loans secured by cash surrender value of life insurance. It also invests in securities, such as fixed rate investments, federal funds, and interest-bearing deposits with banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance; and health care equipment and other commercial equipment leases, as well as general aviation aircraft loans and commercial equipment leases, and real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 209 branches in northern and central New Jersey; the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island; and southeast and central Florida. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, IRA products, brokered time deposits, and municipal money market accounts. The company also offers loans for various business purposes, including real estate financing, construction and equipment financing, accounts receivable financing, and commercial leasing; residential real estate loans; home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; agriculturally-related loans; and consumer loans, such as personal installment loans, direct and indirect automobile financing, and overdraft lines of credit, as well as leasing services. In addition, it provides letters of credit and sweep accounts; credit and debit cards; and deposit and cash management, Internet-based account, remote deposit, safe deposit, voice response, ATM, and mobile and Internet banking services. Further, the company offers estate, financial and tax planning, and brokerage services; property and casualty, life, long-term care, and disability insurance services; employee benefit consulting services; and insurance planning services. It primarily serves individuals, corporate executives, small business owners, and high net worth individuals. The company operates through a network of 65 banking offices, including 45 offices in New York and 21 offices in Pennsylvania. Tompkins Financial Corporation was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Ithaca, New York.