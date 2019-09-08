Contrasting of Valhi Inc. (VHI) and Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

This is a contrast between Valhi Inc. (NYSE:VHI) and Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Chemicals – Major Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valhi Inc. 2 0.37 N/A 0.74 2.91 Univar Inc. 22 0.37 N/A 0.37 59.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Valhi Inc. and Univar Inc. Univar Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Valhi Inc. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Valhi Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Univar Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Valhi Inc. and Univar Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valhi Inc. 0.00% -336.7% 6.8% Univar Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

Valhi Inc. has a 3.25 beta, while its volatility is 225.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Univar Inc.’s 52.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Valhi Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Univar Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Valhi Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Univar Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.6% of Valhi Inc. shares and 92.66% of Univar Inc. shares. 0.1% are Valhi Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Univar Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valhi Inc. 1.42% -25.61% -10.04% -34.85% -58.17% 11.4% Univar Inc. -0.45% -0.36% 0.59% 6.86% -18.13% 24.69%

For the past year Valhi Inc. has weaker performance than Univar Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Univar Inc. beats Valhi Inc.

Valhi, Inc. engages in the chemicals, component products, waste management, and real estate businesses worldwide. The companyÂ’s Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers. It offers TiO2 under the Kronos name through agents and distributors. This segment also offers iron-based chemicals, titanium oxychlorides, and titanyl sulfates. Its Component Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms for use in ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, medical cabinetry security, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security applications. This segment also provides stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs, hardware, and accessories primarily for performance and ski/wakeboard boats. The companyÂ’s Waste Management segment processes, treats, stores, and disposes radioactive, hazardous, toxic, and other wastes. This segment serves industrial companies, such as nuclear utilities, chemical, aerospace and electronics businesses, and governmental agencies. Its Real Estate Management and Development segment provides utility services to industrial and municipal customers; owns real properties; and develops land holdings for commercial, industrial, and residential purposes. Valhi, Inc. also offers insurance brokerage and risk management services, and holds marketable securities and other investments. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Valhi, Inc. is a subsidiary of Contran Corporation.

Univar Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seed, micronutrients, macronutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feed; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment. The company also provides organic, inorganic, and polymer chemistries; enzymes, surfactants, solvents, dispersants, thickeners, bleaching aides, builders, chelants, alkalis, and other chemicals for the manufacturing of cleaning products; resins, pigments, solvents, thickeners, dispersants, and other additives; and epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxides, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines. In addition, it offers thickeners, emulsifiers, sweeteners, preservatives, leavening agents, and humectants, as well as texturizer and fat replacement products that include xanthan gum, locust bean gum, cellulosics, and guar gum; acidulants and alkalis; and supplements and related products. Further, the company provides chemicals and service, bulk chemicals, and specialty blended products for the energy sector; surfactants, emollients, emulsifiers, rheology modifiers, active ingredients, color, preservatives, and processing aids for the personal care industry; pharmaceutical ingredients and products, such as aspirin, ascorbic acid, caffeine, and ibuprofen, as well as excipients that include phosphates, polyethylene glycols, polysorbates, methylcellulose, stearyl alcohol, and stearates. Additionally, the company offers transportation and warehousing infrastructure, and chemicals and hazardous materials handling services. It distributes its products through warehouse delivery; direct-to-consumer delivery; and ChemPoint.com distribution platform. Univar Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.