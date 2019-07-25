Contrasting of Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH), both competing one another are Resorts & Casinos companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts Inc. 215 4.38 N/A 6.35 34.75 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. 53 1.73 N/A 4.36 13.01

Table 1 highlights Vail Resorts Inc. and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Vail Resorts Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Vail Resorts Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vail Resorts Inc. and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts Inc. 0.00% 17.6% 6.5% Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 15.3% 6%

Risk and Volatility

Vail Resorts Inc.’s current beta is 0.68 and it happens to be 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has beta of 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vail Resorts Inc. Its rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.2 and 0.1 respectively. Vail Resorts Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vail Resorts Inc. and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Vail Resorts Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -1.54% and an $239.67 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.2% of Vail Resorts Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Vail Resorts Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vail Resorts Inc. -2.44% 1.3% 6.4% -16.87% -7.26% 4.63% Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. -1.06% -3.31% 7.97% 16.37% 10.33% 33.83%

For the past year Vail Resorts Inc. was less bullish than Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Vail Resorts Inc. beats Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan. Its resorts offer various winter and summer recreational activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, sightseeing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides and mountain coasters, children's activities, and other recreational activities; and ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental and retail merchandise services, dining venues, private club operations, and other winter and summer recreational activities. This segment also leases its owned and leased commercial space to third party operators; and provides real estate brokerage services. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand, and other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the companyÂ’s mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates approximately 4,700 owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties in and around the companyÂ’s resort communities. Vail Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates as a cruise company. It offers itineraries to approximately 510 destinations worldwide. The company offers its products through independent travel agents, wholesalers, and tour operators. As of May 10, 2017, it operated a fleet of 25 ships with approximately 50,400 berths under the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.