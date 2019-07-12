Contrasting of Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Both Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 5 82.53 N/A -2.57 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 7 11.52 N/A -2.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Vaccinex Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vaccinex Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 39.7% -191.8% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

Vaccinex Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 and has 11.8 Quick Ratio. Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.1% of Vaccinex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.4% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Vaccinex Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 7.52% 41.53% 54.3% 24.55% 0% 113.57% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -0.43% -6.35% 8.96% -5.71% -27.28% 68.2%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. beats Vaccinex Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.