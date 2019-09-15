Contrasting of Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)

We are contrasting Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 6 173.70 N/A -2.68 0.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -81.90 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Vaccinex Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vaccinex Inc. and Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 3.72% respectively. Vaccinex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 36.42% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.01% -16.55% -75.65% -84.73% -94.67% -81.86%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. had bullish trend while Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Vaccinex Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antiviral drugs with a primary emphasis on the treatment of Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections. The company is developing CMX157 and CRV431 to treat HBV infection; and FV-100, an orally available, small molecule compound for the prevention of post-herpetic neuralgia, and treatment of herpes zoster infection and acute zoster-associated pain. ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.